SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
South Hadley Police said that 16-year-old Luis Jusino was last seen around midnight on September 17 and was discovered missing the next morning.
Jusino is approximately 5'6" to 5'7" tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It's believed that Luis was carrying a navy blue or gray backpack and was possibly wearing a black shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.