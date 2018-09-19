Authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing South Hadley girl.
South Hadley Police said that 13-year-old Catherine English was last seen between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
English is between 5'6" and 5'7" tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair that has been died pink or red. She was last seen wearing a gray top and pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.