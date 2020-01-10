South Hadley Police looking to identify shoplifting suspect.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in South Hadley are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a shoplifting incident.
South Hadley Police officials tell us that the pictured individual is the primary suspect in the incident, which occurred on Thursday, December 19.
Further details surrounding the incident or the suspect have not yet been made available.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and dial extension 306.
You can submit a tip anonymously by contacting the South Hadley Police Department at the above mentioned number and press 6.
