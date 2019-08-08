SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The South Hadley Police Department has a new tool to help communicate with those in the community who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The police force implemented a new protocol after something one officer experienced two weeks ago.
Police Officers in South Hadley now carry cards in their cruisers inspired by an incident last month when an officer had trouble communicating with a hearing-impaired resident.
Jennifer Gundersen, the Chief of Police in South Hadley explained the incident.
"They had an interaction with somebody with a disabled motor vehicle and they had to tow the vehicle and they struggled with communicating. So we learned of these cards and we go them we just want it to be a positive interaction," Chief Gundersen said.
The police department quickly partnered with the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to get these cards in the hands of officers.
They read "I am deaf or I am hard of hearing", the cards also show multiple photos describing what an officer needs from the driver, violations and a help section.
"They can first communicate and let us know they are hard of hearing or deaf then we can communicate back what our concerns are," Chief Gundersen said.
The new cards also serve as a reminder to officers.
"It reminds officers to not shine a light in someone's eyes it makes it more difficult for them to communicate with it reminds us to talk slowly and reminds us just because someone has a hearing aid in doesn't mean that they can fully understand us," Chief Gundersen said.
Chief Gundersen told Western Mass News this new protocol will help create a positive and overall better relationship between the officers and the community.
"So I think it just shows, that we are trying very had that the South Hadley police department cares about all community members," Chief Gundersen said.
These cards are also available at the South Hadley Police Department for anyone who is deaf or hearing impaired in town.
