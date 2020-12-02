SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley police are warning residents about an increased amount of scam calls being reported in town.
According to police, the caller claims to be from the Social Security Administration and is telling people that their social security number is being suspended for suspicious activity, or was fraudulently used to launder money and drugs.
The caller then tells people to make immediate payments to the government.
Police say scammers have been able to spoof numbers and may even spoof a phone number to make it look like the Police Department is calling.
They are advising residents to ignore calls from phone numbers they don't recognize.
They add that you should never send a payment via gift card, as that is not a type of payment legitimate government agencies like the Social Security Administration, IRS or Police Department accept.
