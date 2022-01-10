SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- South Hadley Public Schools will operate under a two-hour delay Monday.
According to a Facebook post made by the school district Sunday night, the delay is due to a shortage in bus drivers. The post went on to say drivers are out with COVID-19 illness.
Western Mass News has reached out to the district to find out if the delays are expected to last through the week. It's also still unclear if afternoon drop-offs will be impacted by the bus driver shortage.
Just weeks ago, Springfield Public School buses operated under a delayed schedule due to bus driver COVID cases.
Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
