SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSWHM) -- We have been closely following the pandemic-related staffing shortages that local businesses have been facing as things slowly return to normal.

For one South Hadley restaurant, the recent intense rainfall has added yet another layer of complications. Western Mass News found out how they plan to overcome these challenges as peak outdoor dining season continues.

Beloved late restauranteur Andy Yee’s waterfront property, The Boathouse in South Hadley, has made the difficult decision to close temporarily on Tuesdays.

“We’re really busy with everyone starting to come out now so our kitchen can’t handle everything, and we’ve all been working a lot of hours and trying really hard to keep up with the demand,” Boathouse Restaurant General Manager Grace Szydziak said.

The tremendous amount of rainfall we've received has further impacted business. But Boathouse regular Ethan Lonczak said he’s just happy to be out again, whether that means dining indoors or out.

“It’s awesome, it’s great to see other people, being able to just be in the public having a good time with people ‘cuz I love being around people so being around here just brings a good vibe,” said Lonczak.

Better weather over the weekend did offer a boost in business. However, Szydziak told Western Mass News adding live music back also helped.

“People like to hear live music especially after pandemic and not being able to,” said Szydziak.

The majority of their staffing shortages are in the kitchen, which prompted the temporary Tuesday closings.

“We’re really short-staffed in our kitchen. We’re having a hard time finding a lot of kitchen help,” said Szydziak.

Szydziak added that there are potential future plans to add outdoor coverings that would allow them to utilize patio space regardless of the weather.

The Boathouse does hope to reopen on Tuesday’s once all of their current openings are filled.