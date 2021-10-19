SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Hadley school has been evacuated as crews investigate a smell of natural gas.
South Hadley Fire District 1 Chief Bob Authier told Western Mass News that the smell was detected near the auditorium at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The building has been evacuated as crews check the entire building for a cause.
Eversource has also been called to the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.