SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at one South Hadley school will be learning remotely for two days this week following a positive COVID-19 test.

In a letter to school families and staff, South Hadley interim Supt. Diana Bonneville said that someone in the Mosier Elementary School community tested positive for the virus during the first week of in-person learning for high-needs special populations.

As a result, remote learning will take place on Monday and Tuesday so that the school can undergo a deep cleaning.

Bonneville noted that while they cannot provide any specific information about anyone who tests positive, the district is working with the town's Board of Health to determine close contacts so that the school system and town can provide support and direction.  

The district has been in contact with the students and adults in the affected class, who will quarantine for 14 days.

