SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even though Massachusetts ranks among the best states for public education, we still have areas in need of improvement.
Proper funding is what lawmakers, educators and even students are calling for by supporting the Promise Act, which would be the one of the biggest overhauls to education the state has ever seen.
Student leaders at South Hadley High School made a plea to state lawmakers and education officials to back the Promise Act, which would give more funding to public K-12 schools.
“Help fund education and save our schools," said Hannah Gebhardt
Gebhardt is the student council president at the school and has seen what this lack of funding is doing to classes.
"We are losing the French department at the high school. We will only have one spoken language." Gebhardt added.
Superintendent of South Hadley Schools Nicholas Young told Western Mass News though the budget has increased over the last several years, costs and requirements at public schools have gone up.
“Over the course of the last seven years, we’ve averaged a little over one percent each time. Over that seven year period, we’ve averaged 1.32 percent of a budget increase. We need about four or five percent, which means every year we’re making reductions. We need over $1.7 million. We’re getting $275,000, so the gap it’s just shy of $1.5 million," Young noted.
This coming year, those cuts won't stop at French class.
“Some of the class sizes are going up, there may not be as much support available to those students. [I saw vice principal is gone, athletic director cutting their salary?] Right, a whole bunch of reductions. People are going to part time facilities. Directors are being cut, custodians are being reduced," Young added.
To humanize this push for fair funding across the board, nearly 1,000 South Hadley students wrote letters all in support of it and somebody is taking them to the state capitol.
“Hundreds of letters from students in the fifth grade to the 12th grade. [And you’re bringing those with you on May 20?] I’m bringing them to the Senate floor as the budget debate, so I can bring the people of South Hadley with me," said State Senator Jo Comerford.
So what exactly does the Promise Act do? If passed, it would:
- Increase public K-12 school funding by at least $1 billion each year, $50 more per pupil at all districts
- Fairly distribute those funds to schools with low income students
- Re-evaluate spending for special education
- Monitor rising health care costs for faculty, which might prevent staffing cuts
Young said he’s encouraged to see his students making an effort to better the places they learn by advocating for things like the Promise Act, because without it, the sad reality is cuts at schools will remain commonplace.
“We’re forecasting into next year and the year after, we’re looking at cuts that are more sizable," Young said.
Gebhardt added. "It’s funding for the future of Massachusetts."
The Promise Act is currently with the Joint Committee on Education. No further action has been scheduled.
