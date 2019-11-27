South Hadley superintendent submits retirement notice.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The superintendent of South Hadley schools has announced that he is retiring from his position.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, then-South Hadley Superintendent Nick Young says:
"I was just accepted into a graduate program that starts in a few weeks and wanted a short transition period. I therefore decided to start taking vacation as of next week but will remain available to the school system for the next few months to support any transition issues."
South Hadley officials have not named Young's successor as of yet.
