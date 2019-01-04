SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a new top cop in South Hadley.
On Friday, Jennifer Gundersen was sworn-in as the town's new police chief.
Gundersen spent the previous 24 years with Amherst Police, working her way up the ranks from patrol officer to Captain.
"We are all very excited about Chief Gundersen starting a new phase of her outstanding career here in South Hadley and how it will create positive synergy for the community. Her experience and education will serve her well in the Town of South Hadley," said South Hadley town administrator Michael Sullivan in a statement.
She succeeds Steven Parentela, who retired this month after nearly 36 years on the force and serving as chief since July 2016.
