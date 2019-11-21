SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned that a teacher has been killed in a two-car crash on Route 116 in South Hadley.
The accident this morning forced the road to be shut down for hours from South Hadley to Amherst.
South Hadley's school superintendent Dr. Nick Young confirmed a third grade teacher at Mosier Elementary School was killed in an accident on Route 116 this morning.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the Notch.
The scene of this crash was closed off for six hours while South Hadley Police and Mass. State Police investigated.
One person has died as a result of this crash.
The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that the victim is 44-year-old Parmatma Khalsa of Leverett.
Young confirmed that Khalsa was a teacher in town and he told Western Mass News in a statement: "There is no question that he made an invaluable contribution to his students and the school community. Parents are being notified and counselors will be available at the school to support students and staff."
Young also said parents will be given resources for their kids to help them grieve with the loss.
As for the cause of death for that victim, that will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
