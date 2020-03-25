(WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in two local communities have reported their first positive cases of coronavirus.
Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews, who also serves as the town's emergency management director, said that a town resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Guidance for the quarantine of that person, as well as household and family members, has been provided by the town's health department and Mass. DPH, Andrews explained.
South Hadley officials also announced Wednesday that they have identified the town's first positive case.
Similarly, that South Hadley resident has been isolated and close contacts have been identified and self-quarantined.
Officials in both communities continue to urge the public to practice social distancing and hand washing, as well as staying home if you feel ill.
"It will take each community member, working together, to bring this pandemic under control," South Hadley officials said in a statement.
