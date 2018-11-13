SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- They are a small town with big dreams. The South Hadley Panthers junior football team has won their Super Bowl and is now on their way to the Northeast Regional title game.
However, they need your help getting there.
The South Hadley Panthers never thought they'd make it this far.
After winning a Super Bowl title, this youth football team showed the community what dedication, determination, and team work looks like.
"We have a great group of kids. We have a young team, made up of primarily fifth and sixth graders. The heart and soul of our team is our effort and our will to succeed," said coach James Rippa.
Coach Jamie Murphy told Western Mass News that they were the underdogs all season long. Each team they played were bigger, faster, and better than they were.
"And we told the guys that and the only thing that was going to get us through was effort and heart. Sometimes, that stuff can go a long way," Murphy explained.
The Panthers carried that pride throughout the entire year. They ended up finishing the regular season with a 6-and-1 record then proceeded to win three playoff games
"They were out muscled, but they used their technique and skill. They have done an excellent job so far this year. We are very proud of them," said linemen coach Steve Blais.
Now, the team of 26 players and five coaches hope to continue their winning streak and win the regional title in Sparta, NJ.
The South Hadley coaching staff told Western Mass News this group of boys is more than deserving of this trip. So far, they have only raised $295 and they are hoping to raise $15,000 by the end of November.
Team mom Christina Ramos has been organizing various fundraisers so the team can pay for their room and board.
"So right now, we are currently partnering with Tom from Great American. He is helping us with our fundraising events, so we have a page up, we have a Facebook page at South Hadley Panthers with all of our access to the fundraising sites," Ramos explained.
If enough money is raised, the Panthers will hopefully be heading to New Jersey on November 29 and although it's not about whether they win or lose, the coaches said that these boys have grown individually and as a team.
"It says a lot it says you know keep working. It's going to make you better in life as you struggle through these fights and life and you progress, you get the good stuff after the hard work." said lineman coach Jeffrey Henriques.
If you are looking to help Panthers reach their goal, you can CLICK HERE to donate.
