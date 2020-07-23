SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Theaters in the Bay State are allowed to open with restrictions in phase three of Governor Charlie Baker’s economic reopening plan. One local theater plans to reopen tomorrow and screen two movies.
The public will be able to feel a sense of normalcy this weekend at Tower Theater, as they plan to screen “Rental” and “The Big Ugly", but going to the movies won’t exactly be the same.
Tower Theater in South Hadley will be a little less crowded when it reopens on Friday. Owner Robert Adam told Western Mass News there are new precautions put in place for guests to come into the theater.
"We've set theaters up to be socially distance and hope to be as safe as we can following all the state guidelines. We removed every other row of seats in the theaters. Set up tables for comfort," Adam explained.
Each show can only have up to 25 people per show, and masks must be worn when coming to the theater. Adam said the changes don’t stop there.
"Glass and Plexiglas on the counters. Doing the seat-work here cleaning. Lots of signage. New preparations. New training for the staff. New procedures," Adam said.
But one thing they can’t sell inside the theater is food, meaning guests can’t get their favorite movie snack from the concession stand while watching a film.
"The state is not allowing us to do concessions for in the theater, starting tomorrow," he said "So that's part the of step one of Phase 3. During the second step, they're going to allow that."
But you can get that large popcorn or your favorite candy to go.
"So anybody wants to come by for our great tower theaters popcorn. That will be available tomorrow. People can pick it up on their way out of the movies or stop by and pick it up," Adam explained.
Adam also said there is no eating allowed inside the theater. So that means you aren't allowed to bring in your food while watching a movie.
