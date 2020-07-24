SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday was the big day for South Hadley's Tower Theaters reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed their doors.
Excited movie-goers told Western Mass News they have been patiently waiting to sit in a theater again, and they weren't going to miss the grand reopening.
"Today’s the big day," said Chicopee resident Patricia Borga.
On Friday, guests walked back into tower theaters for the first time in months, this moment for many was much anticipated.
"I’m very happy that the theater is open because we’ve been very patient with waiting," Borga explained.
Borga told Western Mass News that she and her husband have been patrons of the theater for 25 years, and said they couldn't miss the opportunity to see the first movie.
"We don’t have Netflix and Hulu, and all these other stations. We were waiting for movies on the big screen," Borga noted.
Owner, Robert Adams, told Western Mass News Fridays reopening is a result of weeks of work.
"I spent a lot of time in the last month getting ready," he said. "We’ve got plastic installed at the theater, screens, the ticket counter, remove seats...we have new cleaning procedures."
The theater is limited to no more than 25 people, every other row is closed off, and food and drink are takeouts only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But despite the changes, he said he's excited to reopen his doors to the community.
"We’ve got two new movies, and we’re ready to go and excited to be back open in a safe, socially distant way," Adams noted.
Also, eager movie-goers are even more thrilled.
"I’m just glad things are starting to open up, very slowly, but they’re opening," Borga said.
Adams told Western Mass News that they had a decent showing for their afternoon shows and think the evening turn out will be even better.
