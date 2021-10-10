ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Main Street is now open in both directions.
South Main Street was closed from Gay Street to Route 2 as National Grid works to clear debris and power lines after a significant motor vehicle accident involving multiple broken utility poles.
The Orange Police Department said the crash is under investigation.
