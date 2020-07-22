HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials confirmed a street is closed due to storm damage.
Both South Maple Street in between Mill Valley Road and Moody Bridge Road will be closed for several hours.
Hadley Police Department said this is due to a quarter mile-long power line that fell on the street after being torn from the ground by a dozen utility poles.
Eversource is on-scene currently assessing the damage and will be reporting back shortly.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
