SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Christmas gets closer, one local community is stepping up to make sure each child has a gift to open for Christmas.
The Southampton Lions Club kicked off their tenth annual Toys for Kids campaign.
"It's good to give back," Southampton Police Chief Ian Illingsworth tells us.
"It's just such a nice feeling to collect toys and know that they're going to kids that are really going to have a good Christmas," Art Lustenberger, the president of the Lions Club, stated.
The Southampton Lions Club and the Southampton Police Department has teamed up, making sure ever child has a gift under the tree for Christmas.
"About four years ago, the former chief reached out to us. He had seen our collection over the years. He approached us and asked if they could get involved, and we welcomed them," explained Lustenburger.
The event is called 'Stuff a Cruiser', where people drop of a new, unwrapped toy and fill up a cop car.
The president of the Lions Club, Art Lustenberger, tells Western Mass News the donations go to the Easthampton Community Center and there are about 800 families in need.
"We take all of our toys and donate them to the Easthampton Community Center and the Community Center then takes applications and distributes the toys," continued Lustenburger.
The Southampton Chief of Police, Ian Illingsworth, says over the past few years he has watched the event grow.
"Every year, it seems to get a little bit bigger. We get a lot of support from local businesses, ss well as Project New Hope, which is a veterans service in Westfield and they assist them, so it has been very successful," said Chief Illingsworth.
And the partnership with the Lions Club is a special one, including having the community support.
"It is a positive interaction with the community, which is important," added Chief Illingsworth.
The drive was for children up to 15 years old.
Any cash donations were turned into gift cards for teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.