SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Southampton Fire Department is giving back to a fire facility in Kentucky that was destroyed in a deadly tornado in Dec. The station was directly hit by the storm, loosing all of their extra gear and equipment.
“It feels good for us to do something like that for our brothers and sisters out in Kentucky,” said Patrick Eline, Southampton Fire Captain.
Southampton Fire Captain Patrick Eline said he is happy to assist firefighters in Mayfield, Ky., who lost everything at their station after being hit directly by a deadly tornado in December.
“There was a tornado that hit and ripped through Mayfield, Ky., small town area that devastated their central fire station,” explained Eline.
Eline said he reached out to the Chief of the Mayfield Fire Department in Dec. asking how they could help after hearing about the devastation.
“He got back to me within a few days stating that his center station is devastated and lost a lot of equipment including hoods and gloves,” said Eline.
Due to supply chain issues and COVID-19 delays, Eline and his fire department were not able to receive their shipment of supplies until last week. The equipment was purchased through the northeast rescue supply company by the generous support of the Southampton Fire Department.
“The fire department association is a nonprofit group here within the Southampton Fire Department and we raised money over the years and we had some money in our account that we decided as a vote to get some money together and purchase this equipment,” said Eline.
The funds were enough to supply the fire station in Ky. with gloves and protective hoods for their staff to continue operations in their temporary facility.
“I felt it was very necessary to go with the association of the fire department to see if we can get them some supplies that they require,” said Eline.
Capt. Eline said that all of the donated equipment will be shipped to the Mayfield Fire Department on Friday morning.
