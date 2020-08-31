SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of young girls from Southampton is aiming to spread one smile at a time as they raise money for local charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ava and Brynn Westcott and Ryan Flynn, 6, are three girls on a mission to help the community through, as Brynn explained, “one smile at a time.”
That’s the name of their newly founded charity.
“I thought the world needed a lot of help,” Brynn added.
Brynn, 6, came up with the idea and sister Ava, 9, found a way to raise money through putting a creative twist on everyday items.
“We are kind of just missing the chance to see people smile so we’re making masks that have smiles…There are these tie-dye masks…and then there’s the smile mask… and the heart ones… and there’s mask holders, bracelets, adult shirts, kids t-shirts, coasters…and things like that,” Ava explained.
They've already raised $700, all of which they plan on donating to Providence Ministries in Holyoke.
“…Want to give the homeless shelter the $700. We really hope we’re going to see a lot of smiles,” Ava noted.
However, their mission isn't stopping there. Their next goal is to make a similar donation to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, while also providing a free smile bracelets to all their teachers on the first day of school.
“They’re proud to say that we’re donating to the homeless or we’re donating to the soldiers,” said Joe Westcott, Ava and Brynn’s father.
According to Joe Westcott, the service has, in turn, brought a smile to the girls faces in the midst of the pandemic.
“They were struggling to really stay upbeat and happy…Something as simple as a smile really does go a long way,” Joe added.
