Southampton issues voluntary water restriction.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Southampton has issued a voluntary water restriction.
The Southampton Board of Water Commissioners made the announcement on July 11.
On July 12, the town of Southampton will again be enacting their "interconnection" with the city of Easthampton, in which they will serve the Line Street, County Road, and Pequot Ponds area in order to stay within their permitted withdrawal.
Under the voluntary water restriction, residents are asked to limit themselves to only necessary water use and to not use outdoor sprinklers between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.
This restriction will be in place seven days a week.
The outdoor water usage will be on an odd-even schedule based on residents' house numbers, meaning that odd-numbered houses will get to use outdoor water for a certain amount of time on the odd-numbered days of the week and the even-numbered houses will have access to outdoor water for a certain amount of time on the even-numbered days of the week.
Mandatory water restrictions will be enforced if the Water Commissioners deems that water use levels have not declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.