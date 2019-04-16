SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southampton man has pleaded guilty to charges that he distributed and received child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 72-year-old Bruce Singer pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
Officials explained that between April 30, 2015 and June 25, 2015, Singer sent and received child pornography through text messages and emails.
"When police searched his home in 2015, Singer possessed hundreds of images of child pornography on various electronic devices, including images of several known child victims," the U.S. Attorney's office added.
Singer also reportedly exchanged child pornography with other people, including one man who was sentenced in 2017 to 138 months in federal prison after being convicted on similar charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office noted if the plea agreement is accepted by the court, Singer will be sentenced to eight years in prison.
Singer, who had been out on conditions, was ordered held Tuesday pending sentencing, which is scheduled for July 19.
