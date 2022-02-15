SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Residents at a Southampton apartment complex are trying to pick up the pieces and find their belongings after a burst pipe flooded the complex.
One of the tenants we spoke to is still unpacking his belongings, but some of his prized possessions are lost, like photos. Now, he wants answers on who is responsible.
“Day and night, I sit on a floor and go through boxes,” said Timothy English Jr. “Ninety percent of it is usually moldy.”
Timothy English Jr. walks around with a cane. He is back in his apartment at Southampton meadows after being forced out back in November when a pipe burst.
Since moving back in, he has been looking through boxes, trying to account for items left behind. He, like many others, has found that many things are missing.
“I don't think we're gonna see stuff ever again,” said English. “Like they took my daughter's pictures and left the frames.”
He told us what he did find.
“My frames were on my couch and they were empty, and I don't know where they are,” English explained. “But yet, if the pictures were damaged, which is fine, why leave the frame? That's what I don't understand.”
Western Mass News is getting answers. We went to Way Finders, which manages the apartment complex. We wanted to know how they are accounting for the items people cannot find.
“They took pictures before everything was moved out of the units, and asked them to give us a complete list of items that were not returned,” said Faith Williams, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Way Finders. “We're beginning to get those lists back from tenants. Our intentions are to go through those lists and document what didn't come back.”
We asked Williams what will happen if the missing items are not found.
“My preference is that they would be reimbursed for items,” she told us.
Way Finders sent us a follow-up statement that said, in part:
Our staff are working with each tenant to confirm lists of items that are still missing or have yet to be unpacked. We acknowledge that this process will take time and we are respecting tenants’ privacy and personal preferences related to the unpacking process.
English told us that he is considering hiring a lawyer.
