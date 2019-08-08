SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass communities are continuing to clean up after a strong storm came through the area Wednesday.
For people in Southampton, one of the harder hit communities, the quick response in the minutes and hours after the trees came down was crucial.
All hands were on deck in Southampton after that storm passed through the area.
We spoke with the Highway Department and Fire Department who made sure community members were safe during the storm.
Southampton town officials had their work cut out for them Wednesday afternoon when a powerful storm raced through the town.
"The first call came into dispatch right around 2:30. They had multiple calls ongoing in the first hour of the storm and a few stragglers after that first hour," Southampton firefighter Janette Peretti tells us.
The heavy wind and rain knocked down trees, and even pulled down power lines, knocking out electricity to hundreds of people.
The storm even trapped people inside a car.
"Two trees down with a motorist trapped between two trees on fire, so safety was the big concern yesterday," stated Peretti.
The fire department tells Western Mass News they worked closely with other town officials to get roads back open and the power back on.
"We worked well with the Highway Department, the Police Department dispatch, building inspector, Eversource. Lots of other parties came in to manage, to keep everybody safe. Lots of down wires. Lots of down trees," says Peretti.
"We have a good team and we all work together pretty seamlessly to address any issues that comes up," said Highway Superintendent Randall Kemp.
The Highway Superintendent tells Western Mass News how they handled the storm so quickly.
"Last night, everything involved getting everything out of the roadway and allowed housed to get power back on today involved cleaning up everything that was pushed to the side of the road sweeping up any debris that may have been washed into the roads," added Kemp.
No one was hurt in the storm.
The Highway Department says it could take a couple of days to clear all the debris.
