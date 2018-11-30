SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials worked quickly to extinguish a car early Thursday morning.
Southampton Police officials tell us that, shortly after 1 a.m., Officer Alexandria Capen-Parizo, who was on patrol at the time, came across a parked car on Mountain Road.
The car appeared to be issuing smoke coming from inside the vehicle..
Within a matter of seconds, flames also became visible from the inside as well.
This prompted Officer Capen-Parizo to call dispatch and request members of the Southampton Fire Department come down to control this blaze before it could get any worse.
Sgt. Ryan Holmes also arrived on scene shortly after and he, and Officer Capen-Parizo, attempted to put the fire out themselves, as they waited for fire officials to arrive, but were unsuccessful.
When fire officials arrived on scene, the car was fully engulfed.
Officials worked quickly to extinguish the flames, and prevent flames from spreading any further.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
