SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester County man has been arrested in connection with an incident in a Hampshire County shopping center parking lot over the weekend.
Southampton Police said that officers responded to the Big Y parking lot on College Highway around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious activity involving someone putting something inside a parked vehicle's fuel tank.
The suspect was not in the parking lot when police arrived. Investigators were able to determine from witness accounts that the person of interest was 37-year-old Alexander Yee of Winchendon.
Yee was arrested Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. at his Winchendon home by Southampton Police, with help from Winchendon Police.
Yee is facing charges including malicious destruction to a motor vehicle and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
Southampton Police noted that they are "continuing to examine any underlying motives" that might exist with Yee related to the incident in their town and possible other similar incidents in other communities.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
