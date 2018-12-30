Southampton Police Chief retires after thirty years of service.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Southampton Police Chief Michael Goyette has announced that he will retire on Monday.
Chief Goyette posted the announcement Sunday morning on the Southampton Police Department's Facebook page, stating that he's looking forward to giving his family his full & undivided attention.
Chief Goyette has served as Police Chief of Southampton for the past thirty years.
In the statement, Chief Goyette stated:
"What an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Southampton for all these years. I always wanted to make a positive difference and to help people the best I could. I always expected that from my officers and dispatchers as well and I can tell you, I have seen first-hand and heard about all of them going out of their way to help many times above and beyond...I would like to thank the supervisors, officers and dispatchers for what they did under my command and their service to the town. And thank you to the other Department Heads and their departments, Town Hall staff and of course the people of Southampton. I will miss the day-to-day interactions with you all. What a great community!"
Before his retirement, Chief Goyette did make one last request:
"My last wish is that all of my officers return safely home at the end of their shift for the rest of their careers."
Chief Goyette will be fondly remembered by the elderly members of the Southampton community, and their families, for helping make their walk out the door this Winter a little bit easier.
In mid-December of 2017, members of the TRIAD organization, a community group consisting of first responders, town officials, and senior citizens, delivered seventeen buckets of sand to the town of Southampton as to prevent any senior citizens of slipping and falling due to the icy conditions.
RELATED: Sand delivered to seniors to try and help prevent falls
Effective Monday morning, December 31st, Lt. Ian Illingsworth will be named the interim Chief of Police for the town of Southampton.
Lt. Illingsworth has served as Chief Goyette's Lieutenant for the past three years.
