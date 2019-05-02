Southampton Police offer advice on how to keep homes safe following break-in.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Southampton Police are providing advice on how to keep your home safe after responding to a break-in at a home near the Westfield and Holyoke lines.
Officials tell us that they responded to a report of a breaking and entering at a home in the area of Pequot and Middle Roads on Wednesday.
Police arrived on scene, and, upon further investigation, determined that the home had been broken into, adding that several items had been stolen.
Thankfully, no one was home when the break-in occurred.
Often times, according to police, before the suspect or suspects break in, they will knock on the front door, and, if no one answers the door, will walk around the house to determine if anyone is actually home.
If you are home and someone you don't recognize knocks on your door, stating that they are asking for directions or for any other reason, and then leaves, you are advised to contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120.
Residents are asked to contact police if they notice someone suspicious on their or another person's property or if they see a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road.
When contacting the Southampton Police regarding any of these instances, you will be asked to provide the location and description of the person and/or vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.