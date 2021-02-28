SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southampton Police Department announced Sunday afternoon numerous reports of car break-ins that happened overnight.
Officials told Western Mass News that several of the break-ins occurred around Strong Road and surrounding streets.
Police would like to remind the public to lock all vehicles when not in use and make sure valuables are taken before leaving the car.
