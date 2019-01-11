Southampton Police warn residents of new e-mail scam.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southampton are warning residents of a new email scam going around.
Officials have received several reports from residents stating they received an email, titled, "This account has been hacked! Change your password right now!"
Enclosed in the email is a statement saying that someone has hacked into the user's computer, as well as other technological devices.
The statement went on to read that the hacker had been monitoring the user's web activity, even going as far as to insinuate that the user has logged onto several inappropriate sites, the majority of which contained adult content.
The hacker also claimed that they had accessed the webcam on the user's computer, as well as their computer screen, and threatened to release the adult videos the user watched, as well as webcam footage of the user watching the adult content.
The email goes on to read that the footage will be released to all of the user's family, friends, co-workers, and Facebook friends unless the user deposits $1,000 into the hacker's Bitcoin wallet within forty-eight hours.
If you have received this e-mail and have any additional questions or information, you are urged to contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120.
