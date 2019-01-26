Southampton Police warning residents of survey scam.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Southampton Police are warning residents of a 617 number that's been calling residents and asking them to complete a survey.
Officials state that if residents receive a call from 617-997-0076, do not answer.
A resident reported to Southampton Police that they received a call from this number, and the person on the other end of the line claimed he was conducting a survey through the Department of Health and CDC.
When the resident called the Department of Health in Boston on Saturday, they spoke with two different departments, who stated that they did not know what survey they were talking about.
The residents' name was not in their system, and informed the resident that, unless you are in the Department of Health's system and they're following up with an infectious disease, they will not contact you by phone.
Southampton Police are advising residents to never give out any personal information out over the phone or the Internet.
