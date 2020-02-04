WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed there was a major vehicle accident that occurred on Southampton Road.
Westfield Police are on scene, but there are no reports of any injuries at this time or how the crash happened.
Southampton Road is currently closed at this time and there is no word on when it will reopen.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.