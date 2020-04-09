SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Southampton officials report that a town resident has died from coronavirus.
That resident, according to town administrator Edward Gibson, was a 69-year-old man.
“I am saddened to announce the first Covid-19 related death of a Southampton resident. Our Select Board members along with my and our Towns prayers are with his family,” Gibson said in a statement.
Western Mass News continues to follow the latest developments related to COVID-19 and we'll have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
