DPH Coronavirus generic

(Photo Courtesy: MGN-online / Image: CDC)

 Andrew Masse

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Southampton officials report that a town resident has died from coronavirus.

That resident, according to town administrator Edward Gibson, was a 69-year-old man.

“I am saddened to announce the first Covid-19 related death of a Southampton resident.  Our Select Board members along with my and our Towns prayers are with his family,” Gibson said in a statement.

Western Mass News continues to follow the latest developments related to COVID-19 and we'll have more on-air and online as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.