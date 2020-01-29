SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Animal Planet has made game day appeal to dog lovers with the Puppy Bowl, featuring puppies running around a football field on Super Sunday, but ever since 2018, there's been an effort to feature more adult dogs from rescues across the country.
This year, on the day before the Big Game, a local dog will be featured on the Animal Planet Dog Bowl.
It's hard to think that every dog has his day when you're deserted by your owner.
"Sunny was abandoned in the Spring on Dead Dog Beach, which is a place in Puerto Rico where people dump their unwanted pets and they don’t have access to water or food," Southampton resident Leah Carrasquillo tells us.
And in Sunny's case, getting rescued by the Sato Project, a nonprofit dedicated to saving Puerto Rican strays, could have been his biggest shining moment.
After all, he was adopted into a new forever home in Southampton fairly quickly, but in between his arrival in the U.S. and his adoption by Leah Carrasquillo, Sunny caught the eye of another admirer.
"They had an Animal Planet producer come and met him, and just really liked him and thought he had a good attitude," stated Carrasquillo.
You can see Sunny is not a puppy.
He’s a full-grown dog and he’s going to be a part of the Animal Planet Dog Bowl.
It sounds like Puppy Bowl, but it’s a little bit different.
"It’s a way of raising awareness about adult rescue dogs that need homes. A lot of people like the idea of bringing home a puppy, but there are many adult rescue dogs that need to find an adoptive family," continued Carrasquillo.
The Dog Bowl is airing on Animal Planet Saturday night and will feature adult dogs from rescues across the country, playing football and showing off for a national audience.
For the street-dog turned house pet turned tv personality, Sunny has remained surprisingly humble.
"He’s just a really sweet, sweet pet. We love him," says Carrasquillo.
And while every dog has their day, Sunny's is one the whole country gets to watch.
"He doesn’t feel like he’s a star. I don’t think. He doesn’t have a big head about it," added Carrasquillo.
