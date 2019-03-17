Southampton residents advised to lock their cars following string of vehicle break-ins.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Southampton Police are reminding residents to lock their cars before leaving them unattended after a recent string of car break-ins.
Officials tell us that the break-ins occurred in the areas of Strong Road, Cheryl Lane, Moose Brook Road, and Valley Road, adding that all of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.
Police report that the thief or thieves stole loose change and various small items from all of the vehicles.
If you have any information on the break-ins or have observed suspicious activity in the above-mentioned areas, you are urged to contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120.
