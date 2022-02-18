SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The school committee voted to drop the indoor mask mandate on the 28th of February for staff and students. This comes after parents held a protest today, calling on the district to remain consistent with current dese guidance.
Anyone who wishes to continue to wear a mask, is free to do so. school officials warn the district has the ability to reinstate the mandate if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.