Frustration is continuing to build for teachers in Southampton.
The teachers association and school failing to come to an agreement on contract negotiations.
Tonight, teachers will be protesting at the William Norris School where the school committee will be meeting.
Back in August the Southampton Teachers Associations contract expired.
Negotiations for a new contract have been going on for about 9 months now.
Teachers will be protesting these contractual negotiations that have to a stalemate.
This won't be the first time they've done so either.
Right now, teachers say the one year proposal isn't long enough.
They also say the raise they're receiving does not keep up with inflation or rising health insurance costs.
They've now filed an unfair labor practice charge against the school committee.
Superintendent Aaron Osborne tells Western Mass News that it is normal for these sorts of negotiations to take time for everyone to come to an an agreement.
He also says the State Department of Labor Relations is coming to mediate the situation.
The school committee meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.