SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Property taxes in Southampton will be going up after voters approve three Proposition two-and-a-half override questions.
Question 1 was for a $1.6 million bond to replace the crumbling East Street Bridge. That was approved by 173 votes.
Question 2, a $250,000 bond for a new plow truck, passed by 115 votes.
Finally, a $98,000 bond for repairs to the Norris School was approved by a 129 vote margin.
Property taxes for the average single family home will increase by about $64 a year.
The temporary tax burden on property owners lasts until the cost of funding a project is paid off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.