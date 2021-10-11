WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Headaches for air travelers as Southwest Airlines is forced to cancel or delay hundreds and hundreds of flights throughout the weekend and continuing into Monday night. Many passengers were forced to make other travel arrangements.
As of 10:30 Monday morning, five Southwest flights had been canceled between arrivals and departures at Bradley International Airport. But many more flights experienced delays, and this is happening all around the country. But one woman we spoke to wasn't letting her delayed trip to Cleveland get her down.
“No, not really. I figured I would eventually get there, but I don’t have any deadline to get back,” traveler Freia Ramsey said.
Ramsey remained relaxed on Monday at Bradley International Airport. Her Southwest Airlines flight was delayed but not canceled, as hundreds of others were around the country throughout the holiday weekend.
By mid-afternoon on Monday, 363 Southwest flights had been canceled nationwide and another 972 delayed.
This comes on top of the more than 1,100 cancellations on Sunday, and more than 1,200 delays.
Seeing these numbers did not worry Ramsey.
“I mean, I truly don’t get a lot of anxiety flying or anything, but I can see how it would cause a lot of anxiety,” Ramsey said.
But for others, a delay is not a big deal on a Monday unless you have a work meeting.
“Not really because it's only 25 minutes. For my friend, it's actually inconvenient because she has a work meeting that she’s supposed to go to. Now she’s going to be late for it,” traveler Mya Nelson said.
Nelson’s main concern is her future travel plans because she has future flights booked with Southwest.
“I have a lot of travel plans for the next couple of weeks, and I’m very scared that they’re going to be canceled, and then I have like hotels booked and concerts booked. I’m sacred if the flights get canceled, I’m not going to know how to get to my destinations,” Nelson said.
Southwest Airlines tells Western Mass News they apologize to customers and employees for flight delays and cancellations, which they say is in part to weather conditions. They tell us in a statement in part quote, “While we do not have specific airport numbers to share, Southwest teams have been working diligently to restore stability to the network, and we are experiencing less disruptions on Monday. We hope to restore our full schedule as soon as possible.”
(1) comment
Let's go Brandon
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.