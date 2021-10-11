SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is following developments at Bradley International Airport, as Southwest Airlines passengers deal with flight delays and cancellations around the country. It's a problem that started over the weekend and continues Monday night.
Western Mass News spoke with one woman who has been scrambling to make alternative travel ever since early Monday morning.
“Very stressed out, it’s been tough. I was worried about it all day yesterday, and I checked in last night. It said that the flight was on then this morning at 3 a.m. I got a text that the 6:15 a.m. was canceled,” Molly Kenefick said.
Kenefick is feeling the frustration of her Southwest Airlines flight to Oakland, California getting canceled Monday morning, one of hundreds across the nation. She was in western Mass. on vacation visiting family but ended up stuck at Bradley International Airport all day Monday. To get home, she had to make other travel arrangements.
“I actually purchased a flight on another airline, because Southwest could only get me out on Wednesday evening,” Kenefick said.
Kenefick tells Western Mass News she purchased a one-way flight on another airline, and she was able to get a refund from Southwest, but she had a long wait ahead of her.
“So I took a nap on the bench with my hands around my luggage for an hour, and I’m just waiting until 4, so I can check it. So I can get onto my flight," Kenefick said.
Others may not have had their flights canceled, but there were hundreds of delays nationwide as well.
“It’s definitely very frustrating. If our flight got canceled today, I would be extremely annoyed. But luckily, we’re one of the lucky ones where it only got delayed a couple of minutes,” Mya Nelson said.
Southwest Airlines tells Western Mass News in a statement in part quote, “While we do not have specific airport numbers to share, Southwest teams have been working diligently to restore stability to the network, and we are experiencing less disruptions on Monday. We hope to restore our full schedule as soon as possible.”
Southwest Airlines also said they apologize to customers and employees for flight delays and cancellations, which they say is in part to weather conditions.
