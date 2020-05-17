SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Massachusetts is patiently waiting for Gov. Charlie Baker to announce if the stay-at-home advisory will be lifted or extended, but the Southwick Acres Campground is ready to resume their business and take reservations starting Monday with restrictions.
With Springtime in full force, western Mass residents are looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
Owner of the Southwick Acres Campground Janice LaFrance said people have been calling to see if they can come and bring their RVs just to get away.
“They are coming in constantly,” she said. “People that just want to get out and go camping in their own camper, understanding they had to stay away from everyone else in the park.”
She added that right now the campground is open for essential workers and residents from Florida that were forced to leave their homes.
“My park is mostly seniors,” she said. “And I do have essential workers that have been in there and were allowed to come in because they are working in the area on a project, so I have had people in but not for regular camping. Not for recreational camping.”
Come Monday, May 18, they will be taking reservations just in time for Memorial Day weekend with restrictions in place.
“No, business is not as usual,” she said. “We won’t be having any activities or gatherings of any kind. We will not have bathrooms open, so that will limit our campers to self-contained units. No tenters, no people in cabins.”
LaFrance said the pool will also remain closed to ensure residents and guests stay healthy.
“Our pool is not open, and will not be open until we are allowed to use bathrooms,” she said. “And you can’t have a swimming pool without a bathroom open.”
While the campground is positive they will have a successful season, LaFrance still has some concerns.
“I’m confident we will have an OK season,” she said. “A lot of it will depend on some of the things that go on locally, like Six Flags and Basketball Hall of Fame and what they are doing because a lot of people come in for those activities.”
