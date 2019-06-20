SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Do you like dogs and have some spare time?
There's an opening in the town of Southwick for a volunteer who loves dogs and wants to groom them for life after adoption.
It's a position that's been held in town by a woman from Suffield, Connecticut who's retiring and moving south for warmer weather.
Debbie Gaulin, who has been a volunteer dog walker for many years explained the experience of the job.
"Come and enjoy, this is the best therapy you could ever have," Gaulin said.
Nearly every single day for the past 4 years.
"Would you like to go for a walk with us?" Gaulin said.
Gaulin walked the dogs up for adoption at the Southwick Animal Shelter, getting them ready for life with a family.
"We try to walk a mile a day if time allows for it," Gaulin explained.
The people in town just can't get enough of her and the pups when they come by.
But as the saying goes all good things must come to an end...
Debbie's retiring to North Carolina and this is her last walk with the only dog she's ever groomed for family life that hasn't been adopted.
She told Western Mass News his name is Legend and he's been at the shelter for over half a year.
"This breaks my heart leaving him, cause he's such a good boy. He needs a home," Gaulin said.
There are 9 cats which Gaulin also spends time with and 2 other dogs up for adoption over at the Southwick Animal Shelter, and they now need a new walker.
"We need to find a home for these animals, whether I'm here or not, we need to find a home for them. Please..," Gaulin said.
