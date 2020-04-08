SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For many families, holidays like Easter are celebrated in gatherings with loved ones.
However, social distancing guidelines are changing that tradition this year not just for families, but for local businesses too.
Carmen Botta, owner of Pasticceria Italia in Southwick, spoke with us over the phone on Wednesday and she told us what normally is one of their busiest times of year is now very slow.
“Right now, for Easter, we would sell hundreds of wheat pies, rice pies, meat pies, the Easter bread, and this year, our orders have cut down I mean dramatically,” Botta said.
Botta told Western Mass News that their busiest times of year are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and usually Easter, but that business has come to a screeching halt due to the pandemic.
“People are just not getting together, they're being safe…understandable, but it does take a toll,” Botta explained.
The Italian bakery has had to modify its hours and cut down on staff
“Just to maintain the overhead and still keep the doors open,” Botta said.
That is opposite of the typical increased demand they'd see right now.
“Before Easter, I do a minimum of 180 cakes - just cakes - and I don't have anywhere near that,” Botta noted.
Holiday meals usually bringing families together at the table.
“I can speak for our family. I have a son with grandchildren. Everyone is staying at their respective homes,” Botta added.
The Easter holiday is celebrated by many with treats like sweet and colorful Easter bread.
Whatever your family's tradition is, Botta encourages our Western Mass News viewers to keep it alive.
“With the Easter pie, wheat pie, you can still keep that tradition in your household,” Botta noted.
She said Pasticceria Italia is filling small orders for the families still looking to celebrate with a slice of normalcy.
“Order ahead of time. Wee can have it ready for you. You can come in, pick it up, and go. We wish everyone a happy Easter. We want everyone to be safe and well,” Botta said.
They are closed on Easter Sunday, but if you're interested in placing an order by calling (413) 569-2250, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
