SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people are finding new ways to safely and enjoy outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bicycling appears to be a popular choice and here in western Mass. the demand for bikes is high.
Western Mass News checked in with a local bike shop where the business is booming.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed daily lives everywhere - with many places closed and options limited.
Tolland resident Tim Deming said he's just happy he can still able to go for a bike ride.
"I've been doing road riding for like a year, and it's fun, you get to go see whatever you want to see," Deming said.
But Deming also said he's not the only one hopping on his bike - he's noticed a lot more people out biking too.
"Usually I don't see people biking from my town and I've seen multiple just today," Deming noted.
Owner of New England Bicycles, Seth James agreed with Deming and told Western Mass News his Southwick shop has been busier than ever...
"People are calling, the phone is definitely on overtime with us, and people pulling in. We are all working very hard, many late nights. We were here until about 1 a.m. last night, trying to get bikes ready," James explained.
With the interest in biking on the rise - many local bike shops are having a tough time keeping up with the demand.
"It's been tough...inventory right now has been selling out essentially," James said.
James also said much of what's available right now are the more expensive models.
"The bike shops around here, they're just working off what they have and if you're interested in something, I would say jump on it because it'll probably be gone pretty soon," James explained.
Bike stores have been on the essential business list in Massachusetts since March, but avoiding the risk of having people inside during the pandemic - the shop is only offering curbside pick up - including repair services and sales.
Due to social distancing guidelines - James said this isn't the only thing they've had to limit.
"We provide shop rides from the store from mountain biking destinations weekly. We have quite a big following of people that rely on that...and unfortunately, with everything going on, we're not able to do it," James explained.
Given the state is in phase one of reopening - James said he hopes and plans to get back into the swing of things soon.
"We're going to listen to what Governor Baker has to say and what the CDC says and hopefully sooner than later we'll be able to offer out group rides," James said.
