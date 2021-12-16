SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects accused of breaking into a local business and stealing nearly $10,000 worth of equipment ahead of the holidays.
"Saturday morning at 4 o’clock, two guys drove in a pickup and cut our security system and decided to go Christmas shopping," said Jeff Judd, owner of Southwick Power Equipment.
Two weeks before Christmas, Southwick Power Equipment fell victim to a pair of thieves.
Security cameras were rolling early Saturday morning when two men arrived in a silver pickup truck.
Around 4:00 a.m., the men broke into the shipping container behind the building. They then load up the bed of their truck before driving away, with ten thousand dollars worth of equipment.
The entire incident, happening within just 30 minutes.
"They took a snowblower, they took about 13 handheld items which includes weed whackers, chainsaws. They took a couple hedge trimmers, one of those robot lawnmowers. A couple backpack blowers. Maybe a sprayer or two. They topped off the truck it was loaded," said Judd.
Judd told Western Mass News this is the fifth break-in for the business in the past two years.
He said they have stepped up their security, but the thieves have always been one step ahead, leaving the business in a difficult spot yet again.
"It’s going to hurt because a lot of those items are currently back-ordered. We won’t see these things until maybe sometime next year...People are going to want something so when they come in looking for it we don’t have it now," said Judd.
Southwick Power Equipment is now working closely with the town’s police department in hopes of catching the two men, but they need the public’s help.
"They’re working on it. They’re working really hard on it so they’re doing a great job and we’re hoping that with all of this someone notices maybe the vehicle or maybe one of the people or something," said Judd.
Anyone with information regarding the pickup truck in question or its owner is asked to call the Southwick Police Department anonymous tip line at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.
