SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents of Southwick continue to voice their opposition to the proposed Carvana facility that the Fortune 500 company plans to bring to the town.

Members of the community gathered outside the Southwick Town Hall Saturday morning in hopes to spread their message.

A peaceful, lively rally took place outside of Southwick Town Hall on Saturday. Dozens of residents, including Maryssa Cook-Obregon, present to voice their concerns over the proposed construction of Carvana, an online-only used-car retailer.

"As a private citizen, I am very opposed to this. I feel that there are better options for Southwick in terms of economic development, and I hate to see pristine usable farmland being used to house something like this," Cook-Obregon said.

The rally including live music, residents of all ages, and t-shirts for sale to help fund the group's legal representation. Concerns include water usage.

"The projected new water usage is going to be about 9 million gallons a year," Southwick resident James Wang said.

Pandemic-related staffing shortages continue on both a local and national level, also raising a concern.

"My concern is that if they're going to build this huge plant that's supposed to have up to 800 employees a day, they may not find employees. Southwick’s business community is looking for a lot of help right now; they can't fill their own spots," Wang said.

Impacts Cook-Obregon said will extend far past just the town of Southwick.

"This is an issue that is based in Southwick, but it really will have an impact on surrounding communities as well including Agawam, Westfield, Granby, Connecticut," Cook-Obregon said.

Western Mass News has been told that the facility plans would include an impervious footprint three times the size of Gillette Stadium with hundreds to thousands of car carrier and passenger vehicle trips combined daily to this rural community that currently has no direct highway access.

The town's next planning board meeting will be on Tuesday, where talks surrounding the Carvana project are expected to continue.

Western Mass News has reached out to Carvana for official comment on several occasions but has yet to hear back.