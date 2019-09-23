WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Communities in western Mass continue to come together to mourn the death of a Southwick student found murdered last week.
Police said Nazar Tkach was killed in Stanley Park in Westfield last Wednesday, his body not found until Thursday.
The Southwick school community has come together to honor Nazar and help others in the district.
Southwick Regional School leaders, such as Principal Joe Turmel said since news broke late last week about Nazar Tkach's death the students and entire community have come together amazingly.
And for the past 72 hours that support has been felt at Southwick Regional School where 17-year-old Nazar Tkach was a senior.
"It hits everyone across the district. From family members within the district, all schools felt this impact, our teachers. Ones that currently have the student or had the student in the past. It can resonate throughout the entire campus here," Principal Turmel said.
According to court documents, Vadym Misiruk told investigators he snapped after Nazar Tkach called him a racial slur.
That's when police said 19-year-old Misiruk beat Tkach, then cut his throat with a razor blade.
Principal Turmel told Western Mass News, they opened the school on Saturday to help students, staff, and families struggling with the tragic news.
"Thursday night was when we began to get some details of what was happening. So it was a long night, but a short amount of time to prepare for what to expect Friday morning. We relied on the professionals in our district, the state police all very supportive of what we were going to encounter Friday morning. We felt leaving Friday we addressed the students’ needs as a class, but also individually, but also felt that we wanted to allow some more time for students that needed that extra time so we opened the school Saturday morning as well," Principal Turmel explained.
Superintendent Jennifer Willard of Southwick-Tolland-Grandville Regional School District also explained her thoughts towards the students' reaction towards the news.
"Our students are amazing and they never are seen to surprise me with their warmth and love for their classmates. I’m proud to be leading a community that is built on a foundation of respect and love for each other," Superintendent Willard said.
And the Southwick School District said this won't be something the community gets over quickly.
They plan to have counselors and professionals available to talk and help students, staff, and families as long as they need.
