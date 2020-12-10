SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southwick family of four is in need after losing everything in a house fire Wednesday morning. The mother and father just had a baby boy four days ago, and they have a toddler daughter, but there is a way you can help.
“For a little city like this, it just melts my heart," said Southwick resident Daniel Kozlov.
Kozlov said that after reacting to the community support that his family has received after losing everything Wednesday morning in a house fire.
Southwick Police Department Detective Sergeant Thomas Krutka said a friend of his wanted to donate Daniel and his family.
He then shared the idea on Facebook, and shortly after, more people wanted to help. So, he got a trailer where the public can go and donate.
“Being on the scene, talking with them as it was happening, seeing them in the yard with no shoes on, they lost everything, absolutely everything," Krutka explained.
Krutka told Western Mass News the main priority is getting things for the newborn baby boy, as he was born on Sunday. They also need items for their daughter, who has no toys or clothes.
Western Mass News was told, by the family, that the daughter is a size 3-T.
“That’s a priority. We wanted to get everything for the baby right away," Krutka explained. "They have a 3-year-old toddler. We got some clothes coming for her as well.”
The public can donate items in the trailer anytime up until Sunday. They told us their goal is to stuff the trailer, take out the donated items, and stuff it again.
“This has been a horrible year, to begin with, and now after bringing a new baby home and having a 3-year-old at home and just having to start all over from scratch, you have to do something to help them," said event co-organizer Julie Leavitt.
At the Southwick Police Department on Thursday, a man drove from West Springfield to make some donations.
“I’ve been on the street. I know what it’s like. It stays with me forever. So that’s why I want to help," said West Springfield resident Henry Campanini.
Kozlov and his family are looking for a new place to rent so they can celebrate Christmas at their own home.
“I’m looking for a rental place where I can put my family," he explained.
"Hopefully before Christmas. We’re currently staying at the parent’s house.”
